France to lift ban on UK tourists from Friday, minister confirms

France is lifting its ban on UK tourists from Friday morning, the country’s tourism minister has announced.

Brits will no longer need a ‘compelling’ reason to enter the country, or have to isolate upon arrival.

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne confirmed the news that holidaymakers had been anxiously awaiting on Twitter this morning, stating that the decree will be published tomorrow morning (Friday 14th January) with immediate effect.

UK travellers will still need to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of their departure, he added.

⚠️ #frontières | Nous assouplissons les conditions d’entrée en 🇫🇷 depuis le 🇬🇧 pour les voyageurs vaccinés.

➡️fin des motifs impérieux et de l’isolement à l’arrivée

➡️un test négatif Le décret sera publié demain matin, avec entrée en vigueur immédiate pic.twitter.com/cthQc0D6qP — Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne (@JBLemoyne) January 13, 2022

It follows the easing of restrictions on 6 January to allow some essential business travel from the UK, after the blanket ban was first imposed last month to halt the spread of Omicron in December.

No update has been given for unvaccinated travellers, however, suggesting they will remain barred from the country for now.