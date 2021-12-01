Over-60s have received mixed messages about travelling from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in light of the Omicron variant.

Yesterday the UN health agency advised people who are at least 60 years old to postpone trips abroad - including them among groups most at risk of developing severe COVID-19 and dying. The warning was reported by a number of leading UK outlets.

But the WHO tweaked its advice this morning to say that only unvaccinated sexagenarians and older should reconsider their travel arrangements, if they were planning to go to places where the new strain is spreading in the community.

“All travellers should be reminded to remain vigilant,” said WHO, which also listed those with “comorbidities” such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes as being particularly at risk.

It comes as a number of European countries have sealed their borders and tightened domestic rules.

The UN health agency has urged caution over travel bans, while acknowledging the use of screening measures at points of entry and exit. “Blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread, and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods,” it said.

Are older people at greater risk from the Omicron variant?

Scientists are racing to understand more about the variant, which has more than 30 mutations on its spike protein - raising concerns that antibodies from vaccination or previous infections will not provide strong enough protection from serious illness. But studies have not yet been conclusive.

Anecdotal evidence from South Africa, where cases have surged in the last week, suggests that Omicron patients are presenting with relatively mild, and unusual symptoms. These include intense fatigue and high pulse rate, said Pretoria-based GP Dr Angelique Coetzee.

Initial reported infections were among university students, says WHO, but understanding the level of severity of the Omicron variant will take days to several weeks.

As with other strains of COVID-19, older people remain at higher risk of severe illness. This is due to physiological changes that come with ageing, and underlying health conditions.

Euronews Travel has contacted medical travel experts for their advice, and will be updating this article shortly.