The Art of Japanese Ramen

Creating the perfect bowl of ramen is an art form to many. Chefs are spending years trying to perfect a single dish. Chef Neha Mishra hones her skills whilst impressing Dubai's foodie scene with her take on the traditional Japanese noodle soup.

Cooking began as a labour of love for Mishra, who once worked in the world of advertising. As her passion for the culinary world grew, the demand for her cooking grew with it. As a result, Mishra opened her own restaurant 'Kinoya'. It is a Japanese casual dining space where people usually meet after work to eat, drink, catch up and unwind. In Japan, this style of an eatery is called an izakaya.

When asked about cooking ramen at home, Mishra explains where some people go wrong. She said, "The most common mistake people make when making ramen is probably not paying enough attention to the preparation of noodles or broth".

Chef Mishra explains that she holds the secrets of her recipes close to her chest. If you would like to create your own tasty ramen, here is a shoyu beef ramen recipe from which you can take inspiration.

Recipe

Ingredients

● 8 oz strip steak

● 3 tbsp Haku Shoyu (Black Garlic Shoyu), divided

● 1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

● 4 c unsalted chicken stock

● One 3.5 oz pkg whole shiitake mushrooms, stems and caps separated

● ½-in piece ginger, halved

● One 4-in piece lemongrass, smashed

● 2 garlic cloves, smashed

● 2 tbsp canola oil

● 8 oz Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

● 1 ½ tbsp miso paste (full-bodied, such as Muso from Japan Dark Aged Miso)

● 2 pkgs Koyu Ramen Noodles, seasoning packets discarded

● 1 tbsp rice vinegar

● ¼ c green onions, thinly sliced

Steps

Combine steak, 1 tbsp shoyu, and sesame oil in a zip-top bag. Seal bag, removing all air, and gently massage bag to ensure the steak is covered in the mixture. Chill to marinate at least 2 hours and up to 12.

Combine stock, 1 cup water, shiitake stems, ginger, lemongrass, and garlic in a large pot. Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Do not boil. Lower heat and keep warm.

Meanwhile, heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high until very hot. Add oil, then steak and sear for 4 minutes until browned.

Turn steak and add Brussels sprouts to skillet in an even layer around steak.

Cook steak for another 4 minutes (to about 150°F for medium); remove steak to a cutting board to rest.

Thinly slice shiitake caps and add to skillet with Brussels sprouts.

Cook for 5 minutes until mushrooms and Brussels sprouts are browned and softened (Brussels sprouts will still be somewhat firm).

Remove to a bowl and set aside.

Scoop shiitake stems, ginger, lemongrass and garlic from stock with a slotted spoon and discard.

Place miso in a small bowl and add ¼ c hot stock; whisk until dissolved. Set aside.

Bring stock to a boil, add noodles and cook for 4 minutes.

Divide noodles between two bowls, reserving stock in the pot.

Stir miso mixture into the pot and return to heat. Bring to simmer and cook for 2 minutes.

While the stock is heating, slice steak and place over noodles, also, add the Brussels sprouts and shiitakes.

Remove stock from heat and stir in rice vinegar and the remaining 2 tbsp shoyu.

Pour over bowls and sprinkle with green onions.

Finally, Enjoy.