Is this the best Airbnb review of all time?

“Forget what your dating bio says...what does your last Airbnb host say about you?”

Never have truerwords been spoken. There is a lot we can learn from a person’s Airbnb account. From their manners to their hygiene standards - hosts get a window into their guests’ lives, which you wouldn’t normally see from a stranger.

One woman from Alaska, USA received some very heart-warming feedback from a recent Airbnb host, sparking an online discussion about reviews on the platform.

Jo-Anna Daly, who lives in Anchorage, shared the review on Twitter where users have been gushing over the adorable message.

“What can I say she was like family, I wish she was my daughter!” her host, Kathleen Brennan, said in her feedback, “her mother must be so proud! … I told her I want an invitation to her wedding should she marry, but I do not know if there is a man her equal!”

Unbelievably this review is based on a mere 36-hour stay.

"I did a quick trip to Fairbanks and the North Pole - I was in the Christmas Spirit," Jo-Anna tells Euronews Travel. "I stayed at Kathleen's B&B, and was unsure what to expect because I'd never stayed with a host before. But she was lovely, full of conversation, and cooked a great breakfast!"

The pair realised they had similar backgrounds too. "We figured out we both come from Irish families from the Bronx [in New York], and we just really connected," Jo-Anna adds.

Kathleen’s property is in Fairbanks, a subarctic city in central Alaska. The place is highly reviewed on Airbnb, particularly for Kathleen’s hosting skills and warm hospitality.

The description of her home also caught the eye of Twitter users, where Kathleen discusses the moose who regularly visit her garden.

omg the description in her listing is too precious



"the moose come and stay with me every year!no charge for them! Behind my home are 3 great restaurants but I am the best cook of all !"



I love her pic.twitter.com/kvvOcFweyl — Marthe de Ferrer (@MarthedeFerrer) December 16, 2020

Even Brian Chesky, the CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, was bowled over by how sweet Kathleen's feedback was, as he shared it to his own feed on Twitter.

From adoption requests to an actual engagement

But Jo-Anna wasn’t the only one with a delightful host story to share. As her tweet hit nearly half a million likes in just under a day, other users began posting their equally charming Airbnb reviews from hosts.

Some hosts requested to adopt their recent guests.

Ya, but did anyone’s host say they would adopt you?! 😬 pic.twitter.com/0Y1rzjARtk — Jessica Vo (@jvofosho) December 17, 2020

While others reminisced over great times together.

Theresa would have adopted me, i’m sure of it. she had chili waiting for me!!! pic.twitter.com/Izg5zI8z3R — Ashley J. Martinez, Ph.D. (@ashwenis) December 16, 2020

And there were some guests who were just the clear, outright favourite.

Oh man reminding me of all the couples I wanted to adopt me on my US trip 😭



These guys met late in life & afterwards she realised she’d had his book for 20 years beforehand! They leant me gallery passes & wanted me to stay on on their floor! pic.twitter.com/Jz28Xx4Ktk — Jess 🌿 (@jess_bunyan) December 16, 2020

While there were, of course, some less-than-stellar reviews being shared too - one post stood out as truly the most heart-warming story of all. Angie Lucas, who lives in Florida, USA, explained how she is now engaged to her “one and only-ever Airbnb host.”

That’s the cutest review ever! So, crazy thing happened with me — I am MARRYING my one & only-ever Airbnb host! We met on my 40th birthday... AND it’s my 1st-ever engagement! Life is wild, man! 🥰 — angie lucas (@AuntGieGie) December 16, 2020

As tourism continues to be restricted around the world by the coronavirus pandemic, the thread is a genuinely lovely reminder of how weird and wonderful travelling can be sometimes.

If you want to see more, we rounded up our highlights in a Twitter moment above.