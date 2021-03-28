Thousands of Germans fly to Mallorca amid rising infection cases

Germans are unable to travel around Germany but they can get on a flight to the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Thousands of German holidaymakers flew to Palma at the weekend for their Easter break. Sixty planes landed on Saturday as well as 70 from the country on Sunday.

The flights come amid tight restrictions in Germany, with domestic tourism at a standstill.

The government removed Mallorca from the list of risk areas two weeks ago because of a drop in infections, making it possible for holiday makers to travel there.

Before returning, the tourists must now take a coronavirus test.

If they test positive, they'll have to stay for two weeks at a hotel provided by the Balearic government for free.

Last week, the small test centre at the airport was overwhelmed. The booking system collapsed after a rush of people wanting the checks.

But holiday reps assure the locals that all Germans are being tested before they're allowed onto the coach.

However, Spanish residents are not allowed to travel within the country and the visitors are causing locals concern.

Sonia Fernandez, a Palma resident said: "Personally, I don't think it's good that foreign tourists can come and not national ones. A negative PCR from a German should have the same value as a negative PCR from a Spaniard and I think the same restrictions should apply to them."

Nevertheless, coronavirus infections have started to rise on the Germans' favourite island.

Indoor areas of restaurants, pubs and cafes are closed again and the night-time curfew has been tightened.

Around 40,000 German-speaking tourists are expected on the Mediterranean island over Easter.