Watch this mountain biker take on the Isle of Skye’s Cuillin Hills

A world-renowned mountain bike rider, Danny MacAskill, has tackled the extreme terrain of the Cuillins on the Isle of Skye.

The Dubh Slabs is a challenging climbing route which tumbles down the edge of the Cuillins on Scotland’s remote Isle of Skye. A Scotland native, Danny MacAskill took on the intense ride down the rocky face of the peak, inspired by some of the world’s best climbers. Measuring 1km in total, the Slabs are a treacherous choice on a bike.

“It really felt so natural to be up on these faces on the edge of cliffs cycling down completely in control and fully trusting my brakes, my tires and the rest of my bike – and of course myself,” Danny said. “It’s all about believing in your own skills and it was a cool experience out there and I really loved the feeling of it.”

He expanded, “I thought it would be pretty cool to find some big slab of rock that obviously can’t be vertical, well at least not vertical for very long. The idea is basically climbing the rock and descending these big slabs.”

Set against the beautiful backdrop of mountain wilderness, and close to the sea, Danny describes, “it’s a 500 metre slab of continuous rock. It’s a very remote part of Skye which is already quite a remote place. We managed to get hold of a local fisherman that would take us across by boat to the loch at the foot of the slabs. From there we had to walk a couple of miles inland and then there is this amazing face.”

The Cuillin mountains are located in the south west of the island, towering above Loch Brittle. The top boasts a panoramic outlook over Skye’s neighbouring islands including close by Soay, and on a clear day, Rum.

The Isle of Skye is an extreme sport fan's dream with its dramatic coastline, stunning mountain ranges and unparalleled vantage points.

