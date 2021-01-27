This content is not available in your region

In pictures: Sleep in a hanging capsule on the edge of a mountain in Peru

The Natura Vive Skylodge capsule suites looks out over the majestic Sacred Valley
The Natura Vive Skylodge capsule suites looks out over the majestic Sacred Valley   -   Copyright  Natura Vive
By Jill Pole
Vertigo alert! This hanging lodge hotel 'Natura Vive Skylodge', located in the Cusco region of Peru, offers incredible views over the valley below. You can only reach the accommodation by climbing, hiking and zip wire, but it's all part of the adventure, plus the effort clearly pays off.

The Natura Vive Skylodge capsule suites look out over the majestic Sacred Valley, Cusco region, PeruNatura Vive
Hanging bridge on the way to spend the night at Skylodge, Cusco region, PeruNatura Vive

There is a lot to see around the area, with the biggest draw being Machu Picchu, located just 12 kilometres away. Climbing 400 metres of 'via ferrata', a mountain path with a safety system installed, and descending the mountain using 6 zipwires is an adventure in itself.

Hanging bridge walk over Sacred Valley in Cusco region, PeruNatura Vive
Skylodge guests enjoy their room with a view over Sacred Valley in Cusco region, PeruNatura Vive
Skylodge guests enjoy their room with the view over Sacred Valley in Cusco region, PeruNatura Vive

Natura Vive's dining capsule offers a real Peruvian gastronomic experience combined with some exceptional views.

Breakfast is ready at the hanging lodge in Cusco region, PeruNatura Vive
Skylodge guests enjoy breakfast with the view over Sacred Valley, Cusco region, PeruNatura Vive
Guests at Skylodge, located in Cusco region, PeruNature Vive
The view of Skylodge rooms hanging over the Sacred Valley in Cusco region, PeruNatura Vive
Night view over Skylodge in Cusco region, PeruNature Vive

