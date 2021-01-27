Vertigo alert! This hanging lodge hotel 'Natura Vive Skylodge', located in the Cusco region of Peru, offers incredible views over the valley below. You can only reach the accommodation by climbing, hiking and zip wire, but it's all part of the adventure, plus the effort clearly pays off.
There is a lot to see around the area, with the biggest draw being Machu Picchu, located just 12 kilometres away. Climbing 400 metres of 'via ferrata', a mountain path with a safety system installed, and descending the mountain using 6 zipwires is an adventure in itself.
Natura Vive's dining capsule offers a real Peruvian gastronomic experience combined with some exceptional views.
What's the most adventurous accommodation you've stayed in? Get in touch on Instagram.