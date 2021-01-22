One of Kosovo’s major tourist attractions has reopened, but a lack of tourists is putting its future in jeopardy.

Brezovica Ski Resort is the biggest and most popular ski destination in Kosovo, located in the Šar Mountains. Like many other resorts across Europe, Brezovica had to close its doors for public safety when coronavirus hit the continent.

The world class snow and terrain offered by this Balkans site draws thousands of skiers and snowboarders every year. The area is raved about for its blend of eastern and western cultures and beautiful scenery.

In recent months, the resort has been taking measured steps to reopen - always with the health of its visitors in mind. Despite this, throughout this winter it’s only seen half of its usual numbers - and this is impacting local businesses who rely on tourism too.

"If this situation (with the pandemic) continues we cannot survive,” said Ridvan Ademi, a local bar owner. “With no financial help from the state, we will not be able to hold on for much longer."

Brezovica is especially popular with local Kosovan skiers, as well as tourists from North Macedonia and Albania.

Watch our video to find out more.