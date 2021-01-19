Biden’s America: What does the new administration mean for travel?

Tomorrow, Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States. Although it might not seem like travel would be at the top of the agenda - especially mid-pandemic - there are a few major changes expected to take place within his first few hours in office.

The UK travel corridor

Between two of the world’s most domineering powerhouses, it’s been an interesting half decade of politics.

In 2016, Britain opted to leave the European Union, which came into full effect - after four years of back and forth from three different Prime Ministers and Brussels - just a few weeks ago. In the same year, Donald Trump, a contentious choice from the American public, was voted 45th US President.

Perhaps it’s the historically strong relationship between the two Western countries that prompted Trump, in one of his final bids as President, to re-open travel corridors between tightly locked down Britain and largely business-as-usual America.

In November last year, the UK detected a new strain of COVID-19 circulating London and the south east. Around a quarter of the cases reported in the capital were of this new, more contagious version which quickly jumped to two thirds by mid-December.

By this point, many countries completely shut their borders to the UK to try and contain a new variant which was, as yet, unknown. The strain has also more recently been detected in Brazil.

According to information secured by Reuters, from January 26th Donald Trump planned to rescind travel bans across Europe, the UK and Brazil. While this was under the condition that air travellers presented a negative COVID-19 test, it’s believed that Biden will block the move altogether - if anything, tightening restrictions further as the vaccine roll-out continues to take off around the world. This decision is expected to be one of the earliest of Biden’s presidency given the emergency situation with COVID-19.

Trump’s own travel bans

Cast your mind back to this time four years ago. One of Trump’s first acts in office was a travel ban of his own.

Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen are the Muslim-majority countries that Trump completely closed the US borders to. Of all Trump’s measures Biden is predicted to reverse, it’s widely believed that this will be one of the first.

Speaking of travel bans, it’s worth mentioning that earlier this year, on the back of Trump being shunted from the American throne by the adversary, it was reported that he planned on heading to his Turnberry golf resort in Ayshire, Scotland, to boycott the inauguration of the President elect.

Since a strict lockdown has been enforced up and down the UK, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon advised: “Coming to play golf is not an essential travel purpose”. The internet went off.

The Paris Agreement and low carbon travel options

A huge part of Biden’s campaign for presidency was the promise that the USA would rejoin The Paris Agreement. Sustainable travel is one of the key priorities outlined in the UN treaty, which was signed in 2015.

While travel is, of course, mostly paused for now, it’s believed the post-pandemic tourism industry will be quite different from what we knew pre-2020. Last year encouraged people to think more about their relationship with the world around them; many had time to reflect on the long term, positive changes they would make to their lifestyle - including holiday habits.

The Paris Agreement’s ‘travel’ subsection focuses on minimising carbon emissions, limiting unnecessary travel for business and promoting carbon offset initiatives.