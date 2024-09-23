On board the capsule were Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson. The two Russians broke the record for the longest continuous stay at the space station.
A Soyuz capsule carrying two Russians and one American from the International Space Station landed on Monday in Kazakhstan.
It ended a record-breaking stay for the Russian pair.
Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub returned after 374 days aboard the space station, breaking the record for the longest continuous stay there.
Also in the capsule was American Tracy Dyson, who was in the space station for six months.
The astronauts were to be extracted from the capsule and placed in nearby chairs to help them adjust to gravity, then given medical examinations in a nearby tent.
