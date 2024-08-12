Eleven EU countries took 5G security measures to ban Huawei, ZTE

Follow-up action by Commission is expected in case of non-compliance.

Eleven countries, fewer than half the 27 EU member states, have used legal powers to impose restrictions on telecom suppliers that are considered high-risk, such as Huawei and ZTE, for 5G network infrastructure, a European Commission spokesperson told Euronews.

One new country has joined the list since last February, and a few more countries are currently in the process of doing so, the Commission said.

This comes after the Commission in 2020 adopted a so-called 5G Cybersecurity Toolbox to protect 5G networks from cyber threats and risks.

EU member states agreed to apply restrictions for suppliers considered to be high risk – such as China’s Huawei and ZTE – including necessary exclusions, following security concerns.

Besides bans, most EU countries have put in place rules to restrict the providers: 21 have adopted rules and three have legislation pending. This allows national authorities to restrict or prevent suppliers considered as high-risk for 5G networks, when deemed necessary.

However, efforts made by the national governments do not suffice, and according to an EU official, further action is expected in case of lack of compliance.

In 2018, Huawei and its competitor ZTE were hit with global distrust when governments in Japan, the US and the EU excluded the manufacturers from public tenders and from rolling out telecom networks, given allegations of spying and fears of Chinese state connections.

Sweden was among the first countries to ban network operators from using Huawei equipment. The government also ordered Huawei to remove equipment that’s already been installed by January 1, 2025. Huawei appealed the case, but a Swedish court upheld the decision of the Swedish Post and Telecommunications Authority (PTS).

Huawei always denied these allegations, claiming that it is an independent company. “The Chinese government does not interfere with our business or the security of our products. And if any attempt were made to force our hand – from any country or organisation – we would reject it outright,” the company said repeatedly.

Despite Commission concerns, several EU countries are still working on partnerships with Huawei. The situation in Italy - whose Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has recently returned from an official visit to China, and Germany, where the issue was the subject of a recent ministerial decision, are examples.

Italy: case by case basis

Italy has not specifically banned Chinese manufacturers altogether but considers the issue on a case-by-case basis. Telecom operator Fastweb was, for example, prevented from signing a deal with the Chinese company for its 5G network in 2020.

Besides this, Italian prime minister Giorgi Meloni visited China last month and signed deals to cooperate with the country in areas like food safety and energy.

This also included an agreement to foster a strategic partnership on electric vehicles. These have become a symbol of growing China-EU trade tensions, with the EU imposing provisional tariffs, supported by Italy, of up to 37.6% on China-made EVs in early July.

German ban to protect networks

Huawei and ZTE components will have to be taken out of 5G core networks by the end of 2026 at the latest, the German Federal Ministry of the Interior said in a statement last month (11 July) following an agreement with operators Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefónica.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said this decision was taken after a “careful examination” of the risks posed by critical components from Chinese manufacturers in German 5G mobile networks. “We are protecting the central nervous system of Germany for businesses and the communications of citizens, companies and the state,” Faeser added.

In its National Security Strategy, Germany decided to better protect critical infrastructures such as the public 5G mobile networks and to reduce dependencies on individual suppliers.

“Telecommunications networks in particular must be protected against hybrid and cyber attacks, which can quickly become an existential threat. In order to avoid critical vulnerabilities and dependencies, it is therefore important to rely on trustworthy manufacturers,” the ministry said.

Slovenian opposition rejects bill

Slovenia is one of the few countries that did not outright ban Huawei. In 2022, the opposition parties rejected a government bill – the Electronic Communications Act – that would allow high-risk manufacturers to be excluded from the market, stating that the law was directed at Huawei.

The Slovenian government said the main goal was to adapt its national law to be in line with EU rules, and that it is aimed at improving the security of networks.

However, two years earlier, in 2020, Slovenia signed a 5G security declaration with the US, agreeing to “promote a robust 5G ecosystem, a rigorous evaluation of suppliers and supply chains.” This came after the county in 2019 also signed a London Declaration with its fellow NATO members, committing to ensuring the security of their communications, including 5G, recognising the need to rely on secure and resilient systems.