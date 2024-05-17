Since its launch, users have found creative ways to use ChatGPT’s latest version, GPT-4o, from generating video games to transcribing historical texts.

Earlier this week, OpenAI introduced its latest AI model, GPT-4o, promising a significant upgrade to ChatGPT's capabilities.

Building on the success of GPT-4, this new model aims to make ChatGPT smarter, easier to use, and accessible to all users, including those without a paid subscription.

The release of the new GPT-4o model was followed by numerous demonstrations that displayed its new capabilities, like advanced analysis of visual inputs, solving complex maths equations, and interpreting facial expressions.

The new model is also capable of generating content and understanding commands in voice, text, or images, all while offering real-time responses.

Since the launch, users have found creative ways to use GPT-4o and are sharing their results online.

Here are just some of the best use cases for OpenAI's newest model.

Data analysis

GPT-4o has demonstrated the capability to process spreadsheets and conduct data analysis in as little as 30 seconds.

With just a single prompt, GPT-4o enables users to quickly transform raw data into insights and works as a tool for generating charts, graphs, and statistical summaries.

Creating 3D models

GPT-4o can also generate 3D models from text prompts in less than 30 seconds.

This feature facilitates rapid prototyping, enabling the creation and visualisation of detailed models without requiring specialised software or extensive technical knowledge.

Transcription of historical texts

GPT-4o boasts advanced capabilities in image recognition, which users have employed in various creative ways.

These include using it to transcribe old writings dating back to the year 1800. This feature allows for the easy conversion of historical documents into digital formats.

Facial expressions analysis

Thanks to its advanced image recognition capabilities, GPT-4o can interpret faces and facial expressions in detail.

It can also extensively analyse human facial expressions and describe in detail the emotional state of the person or the emotion their face is generally conveying.

Real-time translation

GPT-4 can perform real-time translations across multiple languages.

This feature enables users to receive instant translations, facilitating communication and interactions in diverse linguistic contexts.

Maths

After the initial launch of ChatGPT, there was criticism regarding its inability to perform simple maths.

However, the latest model, GPT-4o, features enhanced reasoning capabilities and can answer complex mathematical questions with greater accuracy.

It also provides detailed explanations of the steps involved in solving these problems.

Generating video games

A user successfully created a video game in seconds based solely on a screenshot.

Alvaro Cintra used GPT-4o to generate Python code for a fully working video game called ‘Breakout,’ starting from just a screenshot of the game and the simple prompt, "Can you please code this in Python?"

Visual assistance features

On a positive note, GPT-4o's advanced capabilities could make the world more accessible for people with low vision by offering real-time visual assistance.

This technology can describe surroundings, identify objects, and read text, aiding in navigation and interaction with environments.

Coding

GPT-4o continues to demonstrate advanced coding capabilities, as users have successfully utilised it for various programming tasks.

One user was able to generate Facebook Messenger code and clone websites within seconds.

Another example includes a user who generated HTML and CSS code for a webpage based on a drawing of the page's layout.

Sam Altman’s application: GPT-4o for productivity

Finally, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, said he uses GPT-4o as a personal assistant to enhance his productivity.

Instead of switching tabs and disrupting his workflow, he relies on GPT-4o for instant responses, helping him maintain his momentum and productivity.