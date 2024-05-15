Google to roll out AI-generated summaries at top of search engine

By Euronews with AP

The move is raising hopes for better results and concerns about a decrease in web traffic.

Google will roll out artificial intelligence (AI) generated summaries at the top of its search engine for users in the US.

The "AI overviews" will appear when the technology determines it's the fastest way to answer a user.

Google began testing the AI-generated summaries a year ago but is now making it part of its US search results before rolling out the feature to other countries.

People will likely still see Google's traditional website links and advertisements for simple searches such as store recommendations or weather forecasts.

"We’re encouraged to see not only an increase in Search usage, but also an increase in user satisfaction," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post.

"I’m excited to announce that we’ll begin launching this fully revamped experience, AI Overviews, to everyone in the US this week. And we’ll bring it to more countries soon," Pichai added.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at Google's annual developers conference.

The conference focused on AI, with Pichai at one point having Google's technology count the number of times AI was mentioned during the event. Google's Gemini said the word had been used 120 times.

Google's next AI steps also included more sophisticated analysis powered by Gemini and smarter assistants, or “agents," including a still-nascent version dubbed “Astra" that will be able to understand, explain and remember things it is shown through a smartphone's camera lens.

Google underscored its commitment to AI by bringing in Demis Hassabis, the executive who oversees the technology, to appear on stage at its marquee conference for the first time.

The increased AI emphasis will likely bring new risks to an internet ecosystem that depends heavily on digital advertising as its financial lifeblood.