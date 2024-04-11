Visit Euronews

New app launched in Sweden which lets users tip off wrongly parked cars to earn money

By David O'Sullivan with EBU
A Swedish company has launched a new app which lets its users earn money by reporting wrongly parked cars.

Swedish company Scout Park has launched a mobile app where you can tip off wrongly parked cars to traffic wardens.

"Scout Park is a so-called gig economy app that allows anyone over the age of 16 with a Swedish social security number to earn money by helping parking attendants find people who do not follow the parking rules in the community," Erik Englund, CEO of Scout Park, said.

Once you upload a photo of a wrongly parked car, the app notifies you that a parking attendant is on their way. If your tip leads to an inspection fee, then you'll get paid for your contribution. 

For the full story, watch the video in the media player above to find out more.

Additional sources • SVT

Share this articleComments

Sweden Technology Parking application Cars