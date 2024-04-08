By Euronews

A total solar eclipse is crossing through North America, with large crowds expected.

Millions of spectators are expected in North America as a solar eclipse crosses the continent on Monday.

The total solar eclipse is expected to first make landfall near Mazatlán, Mexico before it can be seen in the southern US and in Canada.

A total eclipse is when the Moon crosses between the Sun and the Earth, blocking the light of the sun.

At the moment of totality, which will only happen along a narrow path in the three countries, the sky becomes dark for up to a few minutes.

Some onlookers will able to see the Sun's corona or outer atmosphere which is usually hidden by its bright light, according to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

But those waiting to see the phenomenon need to protect their eyes as it is not safe to look directly at the Sun.

The latest update from the US National Weather Service forecasts some cloudy skies, with the clearest viewing expected towards the end of the eclipse in the northeastern US and Canada.

