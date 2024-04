Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, was celebrated across India this Thursday with immense joy and enthusiasm.

Muslims across the country gathered in mosques to offer prayers and express gratitude for the blessings received during the holy month.

The first day of Eid al-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon marking the start of the month of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic Calendar, or Hijri Calendar.