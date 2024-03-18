Apple has also engaged in conversations with OpenAI, according to Bloomberg.

Apple is in discussions with Google about the possibility of integrating Google’s Gemini generative artificial intelligence (AI) into its iPhones, according to a Bloomberg report.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said that the two companies are “in active negotiations” to allow Gemini’s AI to power new features, which will be released to the iPhone software later this year.

Gemini is Google’s section of AI tools that include chatbots and coding assistants. But it has had issues with its generative AI tools.

The company last month had to temporarily pause its image-generation feature after it created historical inaccuracies, such as depicting the US founding fathers as women and minorities.

Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai later said that Gemini’s responses were “completely unacceptable”.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, Apple has also engaged in conversations with OpenAI to potentially include the AI model ChatGPT in its devices.

But “the two parties haven’t decided the terms or branding of an AI agreement or finalised how it would be implemented,” the sources said.

It has been rumoured that Apple could launch its latest operating system — iOS 18 — for the iPhone at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Meanwhile, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said in February that the company will introduce Gen-AI features “later this year”.