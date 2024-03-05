By Euronews

More than half a million reports have been noted with tracking website Downdetector in what appears to be a global outage on Meta's platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of users of Meta's social media platforms have reported being unable to access their Facebook and Instagram accounts in what appears to be a global outage.

According to network tracking website Downdetector, more than 500,000 reports have been filed regarding outages on the two social media accounts.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

According to the reports, multiple countries around the world have been impacted, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Meta communications director Andy Stone acknowledged there was an outage and that the company was working on resolving the issue.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," he wrote.

Our journalists are working to update this story.