Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outage: What we know so far

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger suffered a massive outage on Monday, potentially affecting tens of millions of users around the world, according to specialist platform monitoring sites.

WhatsApp users on iPhone and Android could not make or receive phone or video calls or send text messages.

The company acknowledged the outage after near an hour of users being unable to access their apps, tweeting that it was "aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible".

The Downdetector site showed outages in densely populated areas like London, Paris, Washington DC and

Many Facebook users were shown messages including "This site is inaccessible" and "Impossible to find the server address" on Monday around 5.00 PM CET.

The outage appeared to have been going on for about an hour. The cause was not immediately clear.

"We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing our applications and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologise for the inconvenience," Andy Stone, a spokesman for the group, tweeted.

The company did not immediately respond to a request from AFP about the outage.

The platform with nearly 3 billion monthly users is going through one of its worst reputation crises in a fortnight, due to revelations by a whistleblower.

A former Facebook product engineer, Frances Haugen leaked numerous internal documents, including to the Wall Street Journal, and accused the group of "(choosing) profit over the safety" of its users, in an interview broadcast by CBS on Sunday.

On Wall Street, Facebook's share price, already down at the beginning of the session, accelerated its losses and fell by nearly 6 per cent.