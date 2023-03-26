As carmakers scramble to reduce carbon emissions from their fleet and join the electric revolution, the good news for consumers is that more and more electric cars are on the way.

Here are just a few that are due to hit showrooms in 2023 that we reckon could be worth the wait.

BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3, the affordable SUV from Chinese car maker BYD. BYD

Available in some European countries already, the Chinese car maker BYD is due to launch in more markets later in the year.

The Atto, an affordable small SUV comes with a 60.5 kWh battery, a 420 km range and cutting edge battery tech. The cobalt-free Blade Battery uses Lithium Iron-Phosphate (LFP) and claims to be cheaper and 50 per cent more energy-dense than a conventional lithium-ion unit.

BYD has been making great waves in Asia and if they can keep prices low enough to entice buyers to a relatively unknown car maker they could replicate that success in Europe.

Expected: Spring 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Ioniq 5, Hyundai's popular answer to the Tesla Model 3. Hyundai

Hot on the heels of the hugely successful Ioniq 5 comes an all-electric saloon from Hyundai with an all-electric range of up to 614 km.

Revealed late last year, the sleek saloon is expected to hit European showrooms this summer with a choice of either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and a standard or long-range battery.

Thanks to super-fast charging, you can add 351 km of range in just 15 minutes. Rivaling cars such as Tesla’s Model 3, the BMW i4, and the Polestar 3 the Ioniq 6 impresses with excellent safety credentials and was awarded Best in Class in the Large Family Car category when tested by the EuroNCAP.

Expected: Summer 2023

Jeep Avenger

The Jeep Avenger, the European Car of the Year 2023. Jeep

Jeep has been one of the last carmakers to embrace electrification but the new all-electric Avenger could spark a renaissance for the American brand and three more Evs are on the way before 2025.

Awarded the prestigious European Car of the Year 2023 it is powered by a 54 kWh battery with 400 km of range on a single charge and charging speeds of up to 100 kW.

Arriving in European dealerships in spring this small but sophisticated offering from Jeep has just the right mix of classic ruggedness and modern tech to win new fans for the brand.

Expected: Spring 2023

Kia EV9

The first of Kia's nine new EVs expected out in showrooms this year. Kia

With nine new all-electric cars due by 2027, Kia is charging ahead with new models and the seven-seat EV9 is the next one to join the range.

Set to take on the Range Rover, Tesla Model X, Mercedes EQB, and Volvo EX90 rival it will be the first Kia Model to be offered with level 3 autonomous driving technology, which allows for hands-free driving under certain conditions, although the driver must be prepared to take control when required.

With a range of over 500 km, off-road ability, and futuristic styling Kia’s flagship SUV is expected to make a splash as a well-equipped and keenly priced large family car.

Expected: Winter 2023

Mercedes EQE SUV

Mercedes-Benz' EQE, its SUV version of the business saloon, is availabe to order in most European countries. Mercedes-Benz

Beautifully refined, smooth, and with a dazzling array of technology few electric vehicles can match the EQE.

An SUV version of the business saloon will be the next in an increasingly long line of electric cars produced by the German car manufacturer.

Available now to order in most European countries, according to Mercedes, the luxury SUV comes with a range of over 600 km from a 90 kWh battery and will feature the MBUX Hyperscreen that debuted in the EQS.

The 141 cm screen takes in-car entertainment to a whole level but comes with an equally impressive price tag.

Expected: Summer 2023

Opel Astra Electric

Opel's first electric Astra. Opel

Opel’s first battery-electric Astra comes with a 54 kWh battery capacity, a 400 km range on a single charge and can be topped up from 10-80 per cent in just 30 minutes with a 100 kW DC fast charger.

Looking almost identical to its combustion-engined counterpart the Astra electric is one of the more mainstream electric cars to launch this year but its smart styling, comfort, and decent range will appeal to those in the market for an all-electric estate or hatchback.

Expected: Summer 2023

Polestar 3

Polestar will launch its first SUV in 2023. Polestar

Swedish electric vehicle brand Polestar will launch its first SUV later in the year and will come with a 360 kW all-wheel drive powertrain and a range of over 600 km. Available to order online now, deliveries are not expected to start until the autumn and maybe as late as winter.

As with other Polestar models it features Scandinavian minimalism design language outside while inside all materials used will be largely sustainable and it will come with a Google-based infotainment system. Rivals include the BMW iX and Tesla’s Model X.

Expected: Autumn 2023

Tesla Cybertruck

The long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck. Tesla

Could this be the year we finally see the long-awaited Cybertruck from Tesla?

Four years on since the prototype was first unveiled details of this angular truck have yet to be revealed but Tesla reckons it will accelerate from 0-100 in as little as 2.9 seconds and offer a range of up to 500 km.

Despite monumental delays and more than a million pre-orders, many prospective buyers were no doubt relieved to see a "pre-production beta Cybertruck" at Tesla Investor Day in February.

Production is due to start this summer but it's likely buyers will have to be very patient for this one.

Expected: TBC

Volkswagen ID.7

The Volkswagen ID.7. Volkswagen

Saloons may be a shrinking sector but it's far from game over for them just yet and VW is set to launch an all-electric four-door large saloon.

ID.7 is the sixth model in the ID. family and one of ten new electric cars due to launch by 2026.

Capable of travelling more than 700 km on a single charge, sales are expected to start at the end of the year. Designed to rival the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 6, BMW i4, and Polestar 2 a high-performance GTX variant and an estate version of the ID.7 are on the way.

Expected: Winter 2023

Volvo EX90

The Volvo EX90, the Swedish carmaker's new luxury seven-seat SUV. Volvo

For decades, Volvo has been leading the way in automotive safety and this year it will launch the EX90, the safest Volvo car to ever hit the road.

It will feature a unique set of eight cameras, five radars, 16 ultrasonic sensors, and cutting-edge LiDAR sensors. Sharing much in common with the Polestar 3, the luxury all-electric SUV will replace the XC90 in the Volvo range and will have an estimated range of up to 600 km.

The luxury seven-seat SUV will compete with cars such as the BMW iX, Tesla Model X, and Mercedes EQS SUV.

Expected: Winter 2023