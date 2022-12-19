Billionaire Elon Musk has taken his unconventional leadership style to new levels since his purchase of Twitter, using polls on the social media platform to let the users decide on key policy decisions.

He may now have been voted out of his job as CEO of the company that he bought for $44 billion (€41.4 billion) in October.

On December 18, he tweeted a poll asking if he should stand down as Twitter's CEO, claiming that he "will abide by the results of this poll".

The poll closed on Monday morning, and 57.5 per cent of the votes called for him to stand down.

Musk has ignored results of polls he has run before, redoing ones that may not have had the result he wanted.

"As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," he tweeted after putting up the poll.

Musk is yet to comment on the result of the poll.

The Tesla and SpaceX billionaire tried to pull out of the deal to buy Twitter but was ultimately unsuccessful.

