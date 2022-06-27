Artificial Intelligence, the metaverse and gamification are powerful technologies that can help high growth companies detect changes and respond more accurately to the preferences of consumers and other stakeholders.

Even in the field of dermatology, companies like Galderma are finding ways to leverage these new trends and technologies, particularly the metaverse, to accelerate growth in the skin care industry.

“We see the consumers are changing, the patients are changing. How they interact with the messages, how they consume messages. We want to understand what tools and data we need, what technologies we use to reach them - in the right context, in the right moment,” Xenia Olajosova, Galderma’s global head of integrated media, told Euronews Next at the 2022 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

Since becoming independent from Nestle in 2019, the company has put technology at the centre of its operations so that it can make data-driven decisions -, for instance, in marketing and sales -, and stay at the “forefront of habit change”.

“The data can help to bring the insights so we can transform rapidly into the right communication assets and tactics,” she said.

Using the metaverse - a network of virtual 3D worlds being constructed by companies like Meta using augmented reality - is “super exciting” and one of their communication tactics.

The company is exploring how it could better embrace the platform to give customers a way to visualise what their skin could look like before they even begin a Galderma skin care routine.

“We're studying how to best benefit from these new realities, how to best visualise the end result that we want the patient to achieve across the aesthetics, medicine or across the prescription medicine,” she said.

Gamifying skin care routines to motivate some patients to stick with long treatments - a young boy who needs medication for three-months to treat acne, for instance - is another way technology is being used to increase engagement with the customer.

“One of the biggest barriers for patients to see the benefit of the products is sticking to the treatment,” said Olajosova.

“How can we actually make sure that someone is going to stay on the treatment to fully materialise the benefits of other prescription products?”

The answer? “Gamifying solutions so they are entertaining and engaging,” she said.