Google-owned Fitbit has recalled over 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches following reports that overheating batteries had caused burn injuries, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Wednesday.

The company had sold around 1 million of the devices in the US and 700,000 internationally, including in European countries.

What caused the Fitbit recall?

The regulator said Fitbit had received at least 115 reports in the US and 59 from overseas, including cases where the overheating led to third- and second-degree burns.

The total reports in the CPSC announcement represented less than 0.01 per cent of the units sold, according to Fitbit.

"These incidents are very rare and this voluntary recall does not impact other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers," the fitness tracker maker said in a statement.

Two of the people injured by the watch had third-degree burns, while four others reported less severe second-degree burns.

What should I do if I have the Ionic Fitbit smartwatch?

Fitbit told users to stop wearing the watches immediately and to contact Fitbit to return the device and get a refund.

Priced at $299 (€270) the Ionic tracks activity, heart rate and sleep.

The devices were sold from September 2017 through December 2021. The company stopped production of the smartwatches in 2020, the CPSC said

The regulator has asked consumers to stop using the device and said they would receive a refund, as well as a discount offer, from Fitbit on returning the product.