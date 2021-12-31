Operations at a Norwegian local news publisher came to a halt this week after a major attack was launched on its computer systems.

The 78 newspapers owned by Amedia could not be printed on Tuesday after its network was taken offline by the breach.

The company said most of its titles were finally published on Friday, after several days of delays.

Amedia said that its online news operations were unaffected, but that personal data belonging to employees may have been accessed during the attack.

The firm said it was not clear whether any data has actually been extracted but that police were investigating.

“The question of the hackers' identity and other questions related to the investigation is handled by the police,” the firm said in a statement on its website.