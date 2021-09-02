In the German capital Berlin, the pop-up cycling lanes that were created temporarily at the height of the pandemic are becoming permanent bike paths.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a 25 per cent increase in cycling in the city as people avoided public transport.

On the roads where the pop-up bike lanes were built, the increase in cycling has continued, even as people returned to public transport.

The idea to keep them came from a transport official in the district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg Felix Weisbrich and it was approved by the mayor, Monika Herrmann.

"If you have a river, people won’t swim across it. But if you build a bridge, they will suddenly cross. And that’s the same with bike paths," says Felix Weisbrich.

Referendum on car-free Berlin

Other European cities, such as Barcelona, Paris, and Brussels, have also expanded their bike path networks during the outbreak – often creating more paths than Berlin.

And for some in the German capital, the bike paths are not nearly enough.

An Initiative called "Car Free Berlin" is collecting signatures to force a referendum on making the whole inner-city car-free.

For more on this story, watch the full report in the media player above.