Japanese carmaker Toyota has suspended the use of its self-driving buses at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village after one of the vehicles hit a visually-impaired athlete who was crossing the road.

Japanese judoka Aramitsu Kitazono was knocked down by the e-palette autonomous transportation pod as he walked to a dining hall at the athletes' village in Tokyo last Thursday. The vehicle was under human control at the time of the accident, Toyota's CEO said.

"All operations of the e-Palette are currently suspended. We are fully cooperating with the police investigation into the incident in order to determine the cause of this accident," the company said.

While Kitazono was able to walk back to his accommodation, the incident meant he did not participate in the men's 81kg-class judo event on Saturday.

Self-driving 'not yet realistic'

Toyota Chief Executive Akio Toyoda apologised for the incident on YouTube, saying “a vehicle is stronger than a person, so I was obviously worried about how they were".

Toyoda said the accident showed the difficulty for the self-driving vehicle to operate in the special circumstances of the village during the Paralympics with people there who are visually impaired or have other disabilities.

“It shows that autonomous vehicles are not yet realistic for normal roads,” he said.

The bus was under the control of its human operator when the accident occurred, Toyota said Eugene Hoshiko/AP Photo

Human error

The vehicle had stopped at a T-junction and was about to turn under manual control of the operator, who was using the vehicle's joystick control, when the vehicle hit the athlete while going at around 1 or 2 km an hour, Toyoda said.

He said Paralympic officials had told him that the athlete, who remained conscious, was taken to the athlete village medical centre for treatment and was able to walk back to their residence.

The e-Palette, a fully autonomous battery-electric vehicle, was adapted specifically for use during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, with large doors and electric ramps to allow groups of athletes to board quickly.

Toyota said it was cooperating with a local police probe to determine the cause of the accident, adding that it would also conduct its own investigation.

In its statement, the Japanese manufacturer said it would continue to coordinate closely with the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to prevent any further incidents.