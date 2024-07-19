EventsEventsPodcasts
What does von der Leyen's re-election mean for the EU? | Radio Schuman

Euronews
Euronews Copyright Euronews
Copyright Euronews
By Maïa de La BaumeEleonora Vasques
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Ursula von der Leyen was re-appointed as European Commission president on Thursday, 18 July, provoking different reactions in the Strasbourg hemicycle.

With Ursula von der Leyen now re-elected European Commission president, what's in store for the EU? What was the reaction to the vote - comfortably greater than the simple majority she needed - among MEPs in Strasbourg?

Euronews reporters took the pulse among MEPs to gauge reactions and consider what's now in store for the coming months in the EU.

On a much lighter note, we look at the most popular boys and girls names in France and the UK in 2023. 

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques, audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron and music by Alexandre Jas.

Share this articleComments

