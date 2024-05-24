ADVERTISEMENT
EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

What's the Italian media's view on von der Leyen's readiness to cooperate with Meloni?

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, right, speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, right, speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels. Copyright Omar Havana/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Omar Havana/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Italian media describe the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen' statement as a bold move, though it may further isolate her from the centre-right EPP party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said she's willing to work with MEPs from Giorgia Meloni’s hard-right Brothers of Italy party during a Eurovision debate of presidential candidates on Thursday.

She said that the Italian prime minister fulfills three of her criteria for future partners: she's pro-EU, against Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and for the rule of law.

Reports in the Italian media describe Ursula von der Leyen’s statement as a bold move, but one that could risk isolating her further from the centre-right EPP party.

For more information, watch our full video report above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

European elections: What do voters want and candidates promise on fiscal policies?

Von der Leyen endorses Polish and Greek push for European ‘air defence shield’

Germany's far-right AfD party expelled from European Parliament group

Giorgia Meloni Ursula von der Leyen European elections 2024