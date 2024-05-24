By Euronews

Italian media describe the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen' statement as a bold move, though it may further isolate her from the centre-right EPP party.

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said she's willing to work with MEPs from Giorgia Meloni’s hard-right Brothers of Italy party during a Eurovision debate of presidential candidates on Thursday.

She said that the Italian prime minister fulfills three of her criteria for future partners: she's pro-EU, against Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and for the rule of law.

Reports in the Italian media describe Ursula von der Leyen’s statement as a bold move, but one that could risk isolating her further from the centre-right EPP party.

