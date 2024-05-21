WATCH: Spain's conservative Popular Party launches EU election agenda

Spain's Popular Party unveiled its policy platform for upcoming June EU elections, which many see as a chance to challenge the ruling socialists.

Spain's conservative, Christian-democratic Popular Party presented its electoral program in Madrid for the upcoming European elections, scheduled in June.

Their policy platform will target four areas spanning democracy, economy, social policies, and geopolitics.

But the opposition is framing this as a second round of Spain's general elections and a referendum on the government of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

