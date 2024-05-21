ADVERTISEMENT
WATCH: Spain's conservative Popular Party launches EU election agenda

FILE - Spain's conservative opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
FILE - Spain's conservative opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
By Jaime Velazquez
Spain's Popular Party unveiled its policy platform for upcoming June EU elections, which many see as a chance to challenge the ruling socialists.

Spain's conservative, Christian-democratic Popular Party presented its electoral program in Madrid for the upcoming European elections, scheduled in June. 

Their policy platform will target four areas spanning democracy, economy, social policies, and geopolitics. 

But the opposition is framing this as a second round of Spain's general elections and a referendum on the government of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Watch the video in the player above to find out more.

