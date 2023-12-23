In this edition, we wish all our viewers a peaceful Christmas in a context of ongoing wars in Europe and beyond.

Our guests this week are Antonios Nestoras, deputy executive director of the European Liberal Forum, Marta Barandiy, founder of Ukrainian civil society group Promote Ukraine and Philippe Lamberts, Belgian MEP and co-president of the Greens.

With Ukraine in the middle of its second winter of full-scale war, and cash flows from the West in limbo, we ask if the EU Council decision to kick off accession talks with the bloc has boosted Ukrainians’ morale.

"We need more help in terms of weapons from Europe and from the West. I have to say that we are a bit disappointed in terms of comparison. In one year, Europe helped us with 300,000 rounds of ammunition and compared to that, South Korea with 330,000 just in four months", said Marta Barandiy.

Green MEP Philippe Lamberts expressed his frustration with EU leaders.

"I see them falling back into their old tracks on many political topics. And I think that they fail to realise the crucial, absolutely existential importance of the war in Ukraine to Europe. The war that Putin is waging in Ukraine is against the European Union and Ukraine is there alone”, said Lamberts.

Antonios Nestoras called the accession decision historic but expressed concern that next steps might be delayed.

"Look at what happened with the Western Balkans, for example, 20, 30 years ago. They were also coming out of a devastating conflict. There were security considerations underpinning the urgency for the enlargement. But 20 years later, six countries remain outside", he said.

The panel also discussed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

