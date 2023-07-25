By AP

Six men found guilty of terrorist murders over 2016 Belgium attacks

A jury delivered a verdict Tuesday over Belgium’s suicide bombings at the Brussels airport and a busy subway station in 2016 that killed 32 people in a wave of violence in Europe claimed by the Islamic State group.

Six men were found guilty of terrorist murders including Oussama Atar (presumed dead), Mohamed Abrini, Osama Krayem, Salah Abdeslam, Ali El Haddad Asufi and Bilal El Makhoukhi.

The verdict brings to an end the biggest trial in the country's judicial history with more than 900 plaintiffs. It unfolded over seven months in a special court to address the exceptional case.

The suspects were tried on charges including murder, attempted murder and participation in the acts of a terrorist group

Among the 10 defendants is Salah Abdeslam, who is already serving a life sentence without parole in France over his role in attacks that hit Paris cafes, the Bataclan theatre and France's national stadium in 2015.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update as soon as more information becomes available.