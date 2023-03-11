Brussels, my love? The end of the combustion engine as we know it?

The Euronews Brussels bureau brings you its latest episode of a talk show that aims to break down European news and politics to make it more accessible to viewers.

This week, we are joined by two members of the European Parliament, Ladislav Ilcic, a Croatian MEP from the European Conservatives and Reformists and Francisco Guerreiro, a Portuguese independent MEP from The Greens as well as Julia Poliscanova, senior director at Transport & Environment, a network of European organisations focusing on clean transport.

Panelists picked apart the latest spat among EU member states regarding an EU plan to ban the sale of new combustion engine vehicles from 2035 and took a look at the new scandal hitting the European Commission about a high official taking a business trip to Qatar, paid by Qatar.

“What's at stake today for me is (the) credibility of Europe's climate agenda, but also the credibility of (German) Chancellor Scholz as a European partner," Julia Poliscanova told the panel.

