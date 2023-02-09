Zelenskyy in Brussels for Parliament speech and leaders' summit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Brussels on Thursday to meet with European Union leaders as they gather for a summit.

The Belgian capital is the third stop in the Ukrainian President's whirlwind European tour. He visited London on Wednesday afternoon to address Parliament and hold a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before crossing the Channel again for a meeting in Paris with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.

During his trip to Brussels, Zelenskyy is also expected to deliver a speech to European lawmakers with an extraordinary plenary session convened in the morning.

Follow all the developments as they unfold in the live blog below: