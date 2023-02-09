Zelenskyy in Brussels for Parliament speech and leaders' summit

Zelenskyy in Brussels for Parliament speech and leaders' summitComments
Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Brussels on Thursday to meet with European Union leaders as they gather for a summit.
The Belgian capital is the third stop in the Ukrainian President's whirlwind European tour. He visited London on Wednesday afternoon to address Parliament and hold a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before crossing the Channel again for a meeting in Paris with Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz.
During his trip to Brussels, Zelenskyy is also expected to deliver a speech to European lawmakers with an extraordinary plenary session convened in the morning.
Follow all the developments as they unfold in the live blog below:
Here's what you need to know
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be in Brussels on Thursday;
- Zelenslyy will address a special session of the European Parliament plenary, timing TBD;
- He will also join EU leaders at their summit. It will be the first time he attends in person, having joined virtually most summits last year;
- But he is unlikely to walk away with much more than renewed pledges of unwavering support in the face of Russia's aggression.
Zelensky lobbies for 'wings for liberty'
The Ukrainian President wants planes, and more heavy weapons and he wants them fast. Ukrainian forces are expecting Russia to start a new major military offensive to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the war on 24 February.
So in London, he told MPs: "We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it."
And in Paris, he told Macron and Scholz: "The sooner Ukraine gets long-range heavy weaponry, the sooner our pilots get planes, the sooner this Russian aggression will end."
What's on the agenda
Ukraine was always going to be on the agenda as leaders convene in Brussels, as it has been since the war broke out nearly a year ago.
But with Zelenskyy in the room, discussions on military support may be even more pronounced. The Ukrainian leader now wants the West to provide planes for his armies and in London secured training for pilots.
This comes less than two weeks after Germany caved and agreed to provide Ukrainian forces with Leopard 2 tanks.
Leaders will also get a recap of what was discussed at the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv last week.
But support for Ukraine is not the only issue leaders will tackle
They will also discuss how the bloc can protect and boost the competitiveness of its clean tech industries following the rollout in the US of the Inflation Reduction Act through which hundreds of billions of dollars will be lavished onto US-based manufacturers over the next decade.
And finally, migration and how to curb irregular arrivals, boost cooperation, and crucially solidarity among member states and enhance the protection of the external border.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the EU Council summit in Brussels, made all the more special by the attendance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.