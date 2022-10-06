More than 40 European leaders are gathering in Prague on Thursday for the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community.

The new club of nations has been billed as a possible international forum for discussion about the challenges facing the continent.

The countries gathered at the meeting will discuss "peace and security, the economic situation, energy and climate, and migration and mobility," European Council President Charles Michel said in an invitation letter.

French President Emmanuel Macron first floated the idea of this community during a speech at the end of the Conference on the Future of Europe.

He said the EU cannot be the only way of structuring the European continent and that it was time to organise Europe with a broader scope.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also called for this new community during her September State of the Union address.

The meeting will start on Thursday with a plenary session from 13:00 CET. Countries will then participate in roundtable discussions followed by bilateral meetings.

There will not be a formal written text following the first meeting of the community.