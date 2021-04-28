Enormous underwater meadows planted in the UK to fight climate change

A total of 16,000 seagrass seed bags and 2,200 seedling bags are being planted by the Ocean Conservation Trust to revitalise marine life and tackle climate change in the UK.

After preparing for the project for a whole year, volunteers have just started a 4-year-long project to restore the underwater meadow at Plymouth Sound National Marine Park.

According to scientists, seagrass can store 35 times more carbon than rainforests. However, it's estimated 92 per cent of it has been lost in the UK, largely due to pollution and physical disturbance.

Seagrass can harbour up to 40 times more marine life than seabeds without grass, and it also offers coastal protection by forming a buffer against the impact of storms and waves.

The seeds are expected to start to germinate in around three weeks.

That's when it's hoped the seagrass will start to attract sea life and improve the biodiversity of the water.

The four-year project aims to plant a total of eight hectares of seagrass meadows, four hectares in Plymouth Sound and four hectares in the Solent Maritime Special Area of Conservation.

Click on the video above to learn more about the project.