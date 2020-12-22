The last remaining animals have been rescued from Islamabad Zoo

The last two animals have left Islamabad's infamous Marghazar Zoo which has now closed its gates for good. A pair of badly neglected Himalayan bears were relocated to a sanctuary in Jordan.

The female and the male bear, named Suzie and Bubloo, were transported safely to Jordan by plane. But the trip was not without complications after the Pakistani authorities "cancelled the export permit" at the last minute, Dr Amir Khalil, a veterinarian at Four Paws International, told Euronews Living.

Eventually, the mountain of paperwork needed to allow Suzie and Bubloo to travel into the country was completed, "though the bears have nothing to declare", Khalil added laughing.

After some time spent in quarantine, the bears will settle into their new 5000 square metre home at the Al Ma'wa for Nature and Wildlife. The nature reserve is run by the Princess Alia Foundation and Four Paws International.

Four Paws International has been in charge of relocating around 30 animals from the zoo after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered it to close and evacuate all the animals.

The decision was a result of more than five years of campaigning. Conservationists, Pakistani citizens and American singer Cher have been working on having the world's loneliest elephant released from the zoo. After 35 years, Kaavan was successfully rescued a few weeks before the bears.

The Islamabad Zoo was established in 1978 as a home for indigenous species found in the region. However, with little legislation to safeguard animal welfare, zoos across Pakistan are notorious for their poor conditions. Authorities now plan to build a wildlife conservation centre to replace the zoo in Islamabad.

Click on the video above to learn more about the rescue of Suzie and Bubloo.