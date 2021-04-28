Berlin zoo showed its latest addition, a collared lemur named Elodie and her newborn baby, on Wednesday.
In video released by Berlin Zoo, the as-yet unamed lemur cub held onto the crook of its three-year-old mother.
After its mother, the cub is only the second collared lemur born in Germany.
After about 120 days of gestation, the cub was born on 9 April.
In their natural environment, the small primates are in permanent danger through deforestation and illegal poaching.
According to the Berlin Zoo, the World Conservation Union estimates the lemur population has declined by more than 30 percent over the past three decades and lists the species as critically endangered.
On the same day, another critically endangered specy, a black rhino calf, made its first public appearance at an Australian zoo .
Named Sabi Star, the seven-month-old calf, and its mother Bakhita appeared together at Taronga Western Plains in the western New South Wales state town of Dubbo.
Zookeeper Hayley Brooks said the baby calf had been "incredibly confident" since she was born.
The calf is the 15th rhino born at the zoo since 1993, Brooks said.
With Sabi being a female, Brooks said she hoped she would help continue the breeding program at the zoo by having her own calves.
