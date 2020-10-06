Chris Hemsworth releases Tasmanian devils back into Australia

For the first time in 3,000 years, the Tasmanian devil is back in the wild on mainland Australia.

Tasmanian devils usually bring to mind the Looney Tunes cartoon character. Probably few of us knew that the creatures are endangered and have disappeared entirely from mainland Australia thousands of years ago. They found shelter in the island state of Australia Tasmania. They are the world's largest surviving marsupial carnivore that looks more like a small dog than a ravenous monster.

Aussie Ark, in partnership with Global Wildlife Conservation and WildArk, have been steadily rebuilding the population of Tasmanian devils and working on their reintroduction to the mainland.

Actor Chris Hemsworth, who played Thor in the Avenger movies, have been supporting the conservationists' work. Hand in hand with spouse Elsa Pataky, they took active part in releasing some of the first Tasmanian devils on the mainland.

As of today, 26 creatures have been set free into a 400-hectare (nearly 1,000 acres) wildlife sanctuary North of Sydney. The reintroduction is a move to save the endangered species.