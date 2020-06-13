How are two environmental advocates, 65 years apart, managing to effect change?

Charles Brewer, an 80-year-old explorer from Britain, has spent most of his adult life living among Indigenous communities in Venezuela. Across the many decades as he spent in the rainforest, Brewer says he has witnessed first-hand the “collapse” of the Amazon.

Nearly 8,000km away in France lives 15-year-old Victor Noël. He may not be living in the rainforest, but this teenager is doing everything he can to raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity from his back garden.