‘Tis the season to be snowy. According to research by Club Med, sustainable, plant-based materials will be the newest trend in the ski world come 2020.

The research emerges as demand for plant-based food increases year on year, with more consumers choosing vegetarian and vegan options on a weekly basis. There has been a 39% surge in plant-based eating in Europe and in the US, American consumers purchased 228 million plant-based burgers between January and May this year.

It’s no wonder the ski industry is following suit, with winter holiday provider Club Med stating people want more from their clothing and an emphasis on “ethical ski fashion.”

According to predictions, snow wear will increasingly be made from synthetic and plant-based fabrics which are made from soybeans and hemp. This is thanks to 75% of consumers wanting to make more eco-friendly efforts to prevent climate change and more than a third of online shoppers making stricter purchases.

Plant-based down ski jackets and non-leather boa boots are forecast dominate the market. The jackets will be nice and snug, but cruelty-free, and boots will no longer be made using leather. Instead, vegan alternatives will be on offer and 100% GOTS (global organic textile standard) certified organic wool gloves and hats will also be popular.

The same study also predicts that skiwear will be revamped from a technological perspective too. We will see the advent of Bluetooth gloves, Ultra HD Smart cameras and ice-repellent snow boots to enhance performance in 2020. Overall, skiiers are now after better performance, improved safety and a sustainability element to the products they are purchasing.

Estelle Giraudeau, Managing Director UK & Northern Europe at Club Med said,

“This is an exciting time for ski fashion. Over the decades we have seen clothing brands develop exciting new products and with technology advancing at such a fast rate, we expect even more advancements to come.”

The best eco-friendly skiwear available now

EXA Jacket, Picture Organic Skiwear, €265

Picture Organic are a B Corp certified skiwear brand with a firm focus on sustainable practice and fabrics. Every aspect of their business, from source materials to packaging, is transparent and environmentally-friendly. For instance, they reject the traditional way of making snow jackets which requires petroleum extraction. 100% of their products use organic, recycled and bio-sourced materials.

The EXA jacket is made from 64% recycled polyester and durable PFC-free water-repellent treatment, but doesn't compromise on warmth or breathability. These designs are our favourites.

EXA Jacket Picture Organic Skiwear

Open One 3L Shell Pants, Openwear, €329

Openwear combine high functionality with ethical production, sustainable materials and honesty. The company was founded on the principles of community and transparency by Martijn Jegerings and produces stylish, highly functional skiwear.

Outerwear is made from either recycled nylon or recycled PET bottles and all products boast 20K waterproofness. We love these shell pants, which come in four colours.

Open One 3L Shell Pants Openwear

Men's Powder Bowl Jacket, Patagonia, €447 (£380)

Patagonia's ski range is world-renowned, offering durable, windproof protection and guaranteed warmth. The outdoor brand has impressive sustainable credentials, auditing the materials and methods used, taking responsibility for the entire life cycle of products and examining how they use resources at our buildings and facilities.

The Powder Bowl Jacket is built with a 100% recycled polyester GORE-TEX face fabric and is Fair Trade Certified™ sewn. The question is, Peppergrass Green or Balkan Blue?