Conscious consumerism is set to boom in the over the next year, according to a summary of emerging trends by social media site Pinterest.

Taking data from its 320 million users around the world, the site can get unique insights into what people will be searching for next. As people go to Pinterest to look for inspirations, these searches across categories like food, home, style, beauty and fashion what their users are looking for could indicate trends to come in the new year.

The Pinterest 100 is split into 10 themes that the site says show “broader cultural shifts and changes in consumer behaviour”. Environmental concern is a common theme through the top ten but peaks in two; responsible travel and conscious consumption.

Spurred on by the rise of Fridays for Future, searches for “climate change protest signs” have increased by 5961% as potential activists look for hard-hitting, humourous placards to wield.

As people attempt to reduce the waste they produce, not buying things brand new is becoming a more popular option for changing up your wardrobe. The trends reflect this with a 39% increase in searches for Secondhand Fashion.

It isn’t just buying secondhand clothing that is gaining popularity, though, as creating crafts with pre-loved items has also seen an increase in interest. With a 2276% increase in people checking out how to turn their thrift shop finds into an enviable hand made item.

“There’s a shift toward more conscious consumption as people reevaluate their impact,” Pinterest writes in its report, “For many, that means using fewer, more sustainable products and keeping an eye on waste.”

In the wake of the Flyskam movement, responsible travel was another of Pinterest’s top ten themes. More users were searching for cleaner ways to travel with less environmental impact such as train travel or deciding to ditch the planes altogether in favour of taking a staycation. Other hope to lessen the impact that their visit by searching for lesser-known spots to avoid overtourism of Instagram hotspots.

Unconventional travel practices like agritourism are increasing in popularity.

Unconventional ways of getting away were also on the rise. The practice of "Agritotourism" or helping out on a farm abroad to pick produce and look after animals, saw a 57% increase in interest.

“Like many industries,” writes Pinterest, “tourism is reaching an eco-conscious crossroad as people look to lessen their impact when exploring new places.”

If you want to find out what Pinterest thinks will be the top trends of 2020 then take a look at the whole Pinterest 100 list here.