Greta Thunberg continues to set the bar high when it comes to rethinking the way we travel. The young environmental activist has refused to fly to the up and coming climate conference in Madrid, setting sail from America yesterday.

The 16-year-old has joined forces with Australian Youtube vloggers Riley Whitlum and Elayna Carausu and their baby, to make the journey. On board their 48ft catamaran, La Vagabonde, they set off from Hampton Virginia this week, to travel all the way to Spain.

In August, Greta successfully sailed from Sweden to the US to make a speech at the UN, so this will be her second transatlantic voyage this year. Initially, the plan was to stay in America so that she could sail her way down to Santiago Chile for the climate conference. However, after the location was unexpectedly changed to Madrid, she reached out on social media for help.

Accompanied by professional yachtswoman Nikki Henderson, Greta will become part of the ‘La Vagabonde’ family for the next few weeks, along with the couple’s 11 month-year-old son. She will be in good company, as Henderson is the youngest ever skipper to lead a team in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, completed last year when she was just 25.

Riley and Elayna welcome Greta on board proudly, calling it a “spontaneous decision to move our home across the other side of the ocean.” The duo are YouTube’s most popular sailing vloggers, boasting over a million subscribers.

La Vagabonde is well-equipped to house her, leaving little to no carbon footprint as it is powered using solar panels and hydro-generators. The catamaran also has a working toilet.

The couple aim to get her to Spain on time for the COP25 climate conference which starts on Monday 2nd December.