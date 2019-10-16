Celebrations are taking place in London for Positive Luxury Week to honour the brands making luxury goods more eco-friendly. You might be thinking, luxury – sustainability – can the two ever go hand in hand? Although you may deem them antithetical concepts, there is plenty of evidence that the luxury market is becoming more ethical, given they have the time and money to invest in materials and ingredients that will last. Luxury brands set an example further down the retail chain and therefore should be championing sustainability at their core, bringing us excellent products from trustworthy sources.

In the last few years, there have been positive efforts within the sustainability movement to “redefine luxury as something that embodies the social and environmental credentials of a product or service,” The Guardian reported back in 2011. In just the last year, we have seen luxury fashion titan LVMH sign a deal with UNESCO to put traceability and transparency at the helm of their brands, Kering partner with French President Macron in a similar vein and labels like Ralph Lauren and Chanel commit to environmentally conscious initiatives.

This week is Positive Luxury week in London and you can get involved by attending an event on the ‘positive trail’ somewhere in the capital to learn more. All the brands that are featured have been accredited with the Butterfly Mark, a symbol of trust earned solely by companies who put sustainability at the forefront of their business strategy.

Here’s the full schedule of what you can expect:

Sara Griffiths - Founder of the Universal Soul Company in Conversation with Skincare & Fashion brands

17th October 2019, 6.00 - 8.00pm. SW3 2JL

Glass of bubbly

Celebrate Positive Week with the founders of Foxology, La Fervance and YiY, (a selection of brands from the Positive Luxury community), over a glass of fizz. Hear about their positive impact, followed by a short Q&A. During the evening there will be a chance to browse some of the brands’ products.

Sara is an experienced presenter, actress, lecturer, and coach, whose background as a qualified Spiritual Mentor and whole person therapist underscores her lifestyle brand’s caring and holistic approach to people and the planet.

An Introduction to 111SKIN's master series with founder Eva Alexandrides

17th October 2019, 6.45pm, W1T 3DN

Enriching your skincare regime, 111SKIN has created the ‘Master Series’; a comprehensive collection of masks and boosters to completely personalise your routine. Learn 11 ways to mask and much, much more with Eva Alexandrides.

Gemmology Masterclass with Stephen Webster's gem expert

17th October, 6.30 and 7.30pm, W1K 3NY

Gem stones

The evening will be an introduction to the magical world of coloured gemstones. With the aid of a jeweller’s loupe and a microscope, Justine Carmody, Stephen Webster’s Gem Master, will guide you through the complexities and challenges an expert is faced with when valuing and buying a gemstone. The gemmology masterclass examine the origins of gemstones, as well as their popularity and how they are used in jewellery.

Sustainable Cocktails in partnership with Elephant Gin

14th - 20th October 2019, 12.00pm to Midnight, W1B 4DY

Gin cocktail

Positive Luxury brands Hotel Café Royal and Elephant Gin join forces to showcase how sustainability and responsible business are part of the daily operation in a luxury hotel. Bar manager Andrea Signanini has created a gin cocktail and a twisted G&T, both mixed with Elephant Gin, which will be served from 14th to 20th October at the Green Bar. £1 from each sale during Positive Week will be donated to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an orphan elephant rescue and rehabilitation program in Nairobi, Kenya.

Chocolate Masterclass

17th October 2019, 8.30pm to 10.00pm, EC2R 8AJ

Luxurious home made chocolate

To’ak is proudly based in Ecuador—the native origin of cacao—and has its roots in rainforest conservation. To’ak is known for constantly pushing the boundaries of how cacao is sourced, produced, experienced, and valued in the world today. They are renowned for their innovative cask-aged chocolate, and we have made it our job to be stewards of the rarest and most prized cacao variety on earth.

Join To’ak Chocolate CEO, James Le Compte, for an intimate evening of chocolate and whisky pairing. In front of each person is a tasting plate with a roasted cacao bean and six different editions of To’ak chocolate. Akin to a wine tasting, James will guide you through a comprehensive tasting and pairing experience, with a focus on Ecuador’s famous Nacional cacao variety.

Cafe Takeover by To’ak

17th October 2019, anytime between 12.00 - 3.00pm, EC2A 4RH

Cup of Cacao

Looking for a new life hack? Here it is. Drinking a cup of cacao in the morning will power you through the day in a way that few beverages can match. T.cacao is made by To’ak Chocolate, an Ecuadorian company renowned for producing the finest chocolate from heirloom and organic cacao.

Stop by The Good Yard on Thursday, 17th October and enjoy a delicious T.cacao latte. It’s 100% cacao, no sugar and packed full of antioxidants, serotonin and anandamide (also known as “the bliss molecule”)!

Trinny London, Find your Perfect Stack

17th - 20th October 2019, Anytime between 9.30am - 8.00pm, W1S 1RQ

Trinny Woodall Fenwicks

Discover the Trinny London range with our top makeup artists. You will leave feeling inspired with makeup personalised to your unique combination of skin, hair and eyes.

The Power of a Diamond

16th October 2019, 8.00 - 9.00am, EC2R 8AJ

Diamond ring

Each Forevermark diamond embodies the brand’s values of integrity, support for the advancement of women and protection of the natural world. Join an intimate breakfast panel to discover more about the positive impact that Forevermark’s diamonds have on the people, communities, and countries in which they operate and to view some of the brand’s exclusive red carpet collection.

A Cocktail Evening with Okapi, Veragancia & Amatte

17th October 2019, 7.00pm, SW1W 8TS

Okapi hosts an RSVP-only cocktail evening where appointments can be taken with Veragancia’s seamstress. Okapi’s collection can also be explored with the opportunity to create a bespoke clutch. Guests can enjoy a glass of champagne or explore a sensory tasting of the Amatte ‘Royal Collection’ coffee blends guided by an Amatte coffee connoisseur.

The cocktail evening, will also be a unique opportunity for guests to meet the founder of Veragancia and ‘The Princes Trust Young Ambassador’ – Brenda Beverly as well as the founder of Amatte – Amani Kiflemarium, giving an exclusive insight into the concepts behind these purpose driven brands.

Veragancia & Amatte: A Discovery of Purpose Driven Brands

18-19th October 2019, Anytime between 10.00am - 5.00pm, SW1W 8TS

Okapi invites you to step inside their showroom to discover unique offerings from bespoke women’s wear brand Veragancia and sample sustainably sourced luxury African coffee from brand Amatte. Explore the RTW and bespoke designs of luxury women’s wear brand Veragancia whilst enjoying a taste of the unique blends of sustainably sourced luxury African coffee brand Amatte.

VisitThe Positive Discovery Trail to register for tickets, the events run from 14th - 20th October throughout London.