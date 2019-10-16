Colombian handmade jewellery designer Daniela Salcedo has teamed up with Texan custom necklace maker Gems By The Foot for a new capsule collection.

The DSxGBTF collection features five pendant designs, which are fully customisable, allowing buyers to choose the gemstone they want their piece to feature in, in addition to the necklace length and style.

Gemstone options include moonstone, onyx, pearl, amethyst, ruby and quartz in a variety of shades.

Gems By The Foot was founded in 2017 with a mission to empower refugee women settling in and around Dallas, Texas. The brand employs refugee women to make its jewellery and packaging, giving them training and supporting their household incomes.

Meanwhile, 10% of GBTF’s profits are donated to refugee resettlement agency International Rescue Committee (IRC). So far, the brand has supported women fleeing Bhutan, Burma, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, El Salvador, Cuba, Honduras and more.

Founded by 29-year-old Daniela Salcedo, her eponymous brand has gained international recognition for handmade jewels. She describes her preferred style as ‘risky and fun’ - a combination that she hopes will make the women wearing the pieces feel special.