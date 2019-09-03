Next generation of electric cars heading to Europe

Electric car brand Karma is set to bring its new model to Europe, taking on Tesla to become the leader in luxury electric vehicles.

The 2020 Revero GT is the latest Karma design and a revamp of the 2019 model, after the Southern California-based manufacturer wrapped up production of its previous model last month. The first cars will roll off the production line ready for delivery in the final three months of the year.

Its new design cuts 0.9 seconds off its 0-60mph speed, going from 5.4 seconds to 4.5 seconds, while its top speed will be electronically limited to 125mph. The twin three-cylinder electric motors deliver 536 horsepower and 499kg-ft of torque.

Karma has put a hefty price tag of $135,000 (€123,128) on the model, each of which are bespoke with one-off designs created for each customer.

So committed is the brand to becoming a leader in luxury electronic cars that it has hired former Tesla executive, Rogier Kroymans, to coordinate the launch of the 2020 Revero in Europe.

Each model that rolls of the line is made bespoke tailored for the customer Karma

New features include three different drive modes, which the driver is able to select from the steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Its ‘stealth’ mode is purely electric, allowing for emissions-free travel, while ‘sustain’ turns on the range-extending generator to preserve the battery pack’s power for use when the driver chooses. It also has a ‘sport’ mode that combines the output from the battery pack and the generator for maximum driving performance.

“The 2020 Revero GT is the definitive luxury electric vehicle. A true reflection of our luxury electric vehicle design and engineering capabilities, ushering in a new era for the company,” said Karma’s chief revenue officer John Maloney.

“Our car offers the best of both worlds – extended EV capability without any range anxiety. We believe this is the optimal solution for the luxury markets of today.”

The new range will also feature ecologically-friendly, reclaimed wood as interior trim, the brand claimed.