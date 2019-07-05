Mushroom trainers and apple peel bags: the best of Berlin fashion week

The UN's European Economic Commission estimates the fashion industry is responsible for producing 20% of global wastewater and 10% of global carbon emissions. That's more than the emissions of all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

In Berlin, this year’s fashion week featured a revamped sustainable fashion show to highlight a wealth of eco-friendly fashion alternatives.

All the designers and brands at the Neonyt show have to prove that their clothes are made using sustainable methods and materials.

German eco-fashion company Nuuwai is showing off its bags - all made with apple peel.

The company uses apple peel from waste products from juice companies that discard peel and fibres.

"We use apple because the resource is there. We replace 50 percent of the PU (Polyurethane) with apple leftovers and that means that this wasted material is being used instead of being burned or thrown away," says Svenja Detto, founder and CEO of Nuuwai.

Meanwhile, Finnish company called Pure Waste is displaying its range of t-shirts made from recycled textiles. The company uses textiles that normally are cast-off in clothing production, such as off cuts that are usually thrown away.

"When you cut the fabric to make a T-shirt there are some pieces of fabric left," says Noora Alhainen, Pure Waste representative.

"For example, what we do is we take the cotton off cuts and then it is shredded back into fibre form. We add some recycled polyester and then it's re-spun.”

