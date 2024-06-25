A study found that chronically lonely older adults had a higher risk of stroke compared to those who reported minimal isolation

Loneliness may be linked to an increased risk of stroke among older adults, a new study has found.

Researchers from Harvard examined data from over 12,000 adults aged 50 and above and tracked loneliness levels twice four years apart.

They compared their loneliness level to stroke incidence. The findings were published in the journal eClinicalMedicine.

56 per cent higher risk of stroke

Participants who identified as lonely during the first assessment had a 25 per cent greater chance of experiencing a stroke compared to those who didn’t.

Those who reported consistent feelings of loneliness across both assessments, there was a 56 per cent higher risk of stroke compared to those who consistently did not feel isolated.

“Loneliness is increasingly considered a major public health issue. Our findings further highlight why that is,” lead author Yenee Soh, a research associate in Harvard’s department of social and behavioural sciences, said in a statement.

“Especially when experienced chronically, our study suggests loneliness may play an important role in stroke incidence, which is already one of the leading causes of long-term disability and mortality worldwide,” she added.

Those who experienced temporary loneliness (either initially or at the follow-up) did not show a clear increase in stroke risk.

Addressing the loneliness epidemic

“Repeat assessments of loneliness may help identify those who are chronically lonely and are therefore at a higher risk for stroke. If we fail to address their feelings of loneliness, on a micro and macro scale, there could be profound health consequences,” Soh said.

“Importantly, these interventions must specifically target loneliness, which is a subjective perception and should not be conflated with social isolation”.

The researchers emphasised the need for further research to understand the mechanisms behind this association.

Loneliness is a widespread issue affecting millions in Europe. A survey conducted in 2022 found that on average, some 13 per cent of respondents reported feeling lonely most or all of the time.

Loneliness isn’t just a potential risk factor for strokes. Social isolation is associated with about a 50 per cent increased risk of dementia and a 29 per cent increased risk of heart disease, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Psychologically, loneliness was also associated with higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide.