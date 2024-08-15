By Euronews Green with AP

The group wants Germany and other governments to sign a Fossil Fuel Treaty.

Climate activists glued themselves to the tarmac at four German airports this morning, forcing a temporary halt to flights as part of a “relentless” campaign against fossil fuels.

The Last Generation group said a total of eight activists were involved in the protests at Berlin, Cologne-Bonn, Nuremberg and Stuttgart airports, which started around 5am.

It follows a string of similar protests this summer. The group is demanding that the German government negotiate and sign an agreement on a global exit from the use of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

"What is at stake right now are billions of human lives. Climate collapse is already a reality for many people,” said one of the activists in a video message from the runway. “We still have the privilege of being able to do something about it here.”

How did the Last Generation protest impact flights?

Flights were suspended at Cologne-Bonn after two people were reported to have attached themselves to the asphalt, but later resumed, German news agency dpa reported. Police said a hole was found in an airport fence.

Flights also were halted for about an hour at Nuremberg. At Berlin Airport, two people who had attached themselves to the ground were removed and detained.

Last Generation (Letzte Generation) last month staged protests at Cologne-Bonn Airport and Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest, which significantly disrupted passenger flights.

Earlier this month, an overnight protest by climate activists at Leipzig/Halle Airport, a major air freight hub, forced a three-hour halt to cargo flights.

Germany is clamping down on airport protests

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wrote on social network X that “these criminal actions are dangerous and stupid” and that protesters “are not just risking their own lives but also endangering others.”

She pointed to legislation approved by the German Cabinet last month that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters.

The bill, which still requires approval by lawmakers, foresees punishment ranging up to a two-year prison sentence for people who intentionally intrude on airside areas of airports such as taxiways or runways, endanger civil aviation, or enable someone else to.

Currently such intrusions only draw a fine.