How is the European Union combating greenwashing?

How is the European Union combating greenwashing?
By Cyril Fourneris
New EU measures to combat 'greenwashing' are aiming to combat companies promoting so-called sustainable products. In this episode of The Road to Green we travel across Europe to find out more about the labelling changes coming to a supermarket near you.

Greenwashing is an attempt by a company to present its products as more environmentally friendly than they really are. The methods used are many and varied: unfounded use of an eco-label, vague sustainability terminology with no real meaning, and imprecise promises of carbon friendly manufacturing.

 

To combat this trend, the European Union is introducing a directive designed to limit abuses and provide a better framework for the various eco-labels that have flooded the market in recent years.

Recycling Household consumption Sustainable development Ecology