The Road to Green sits down with environmental activist, Dima Bass, to learn more about his efforts and how he is inspiring others.

Dima Bass, a Latvian climate activist, based in Austria, volunteers for nature restoration projects and has documented a whole host of environmental causes on his YouTube channel.

The European Climate Pact Ambassador is on a mission to motivate everyday people to do their part for the planet.

"I like this combination. It is a win-win because I like to do something myself, I like to volunteer and actually every month I'm looking for new projects to join. I'm not only volunteering but also making videos about it," he told Euronews.

Right now, I don't see anything more important than dedicating my life to the conservation, preservation and restoration of nature and wildlife. Dima Bass European Climate Pact Ambassador

Bass showed Euronews one of his videos in which he travels to the Faroe Islands to highlight the negative effects that fish farms have on the environment.

"I think it's one thing to protect it, but it's a bit too late to only protect it, now we need to also restore it and bring the wilderness back. At the end of the day, the way I see it, it all comes down to the values. I want to see a world where planting a tree is considered more cool, more stylish and more valuable than having the latest iPhone."